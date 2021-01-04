Iran on Monday began enriching uranium up to 20 per cent at an underground facility and seized a South Korean-flagged oil tanker in the crucial Strait of Hormuz, further escalating tensions in the Middle East between Tehran and the West. Slack starts the year with a global outage Slack, the messaging services used by millions of people for work and school, suffered a global outage on Monday, the first day back for most people returning from the New Year's holiday. Winnipeg woman using social media to spread daily dose of positivity A Winnipeg woman is taking to social media every single morning in order to spread kindness during these difficult times. Sudbury judge grants sentencing delay for former track coach in sexual assault case In a last-ditch effort to keep his client out of jail, a Sudbury defence lawyer got a stay of sentencing in one of two cases against former track coach David Case.