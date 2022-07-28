'Irate' man smashes vehicles, threatens drivers with metal tank near highway on-ramp: RCMP
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after an "irate man" reportedly smashed vehicles and threatened drivers near a highway on-ramp in Richmond Wednesday.
Richmond Mounties said they were called at about 4 p.m. to the Highway 99 on-ramp at Steveston Highway.
"Initial reports alleged that the man was throwing a compressed air tank at vehicles and threatening bystanders," police said in a news release.
"Upon arrival, frontline officers encountered an extremely irate man who threatened to use the metal tank as a weapon against them."
Police said they apprehended the 56-year-old Richmond man under the Mental Health Act and took him to a local hospital. Criminal charges may be considered later on, but the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash-cam video is asked to call Richmond police at 604-278-1212.
