Irate suspect damages Timmins police station, now faces more charges

A set of incidents at the Timmins Police station on July 31 led to damage to the station’s garage door and a vehicle along with multiple charges.

Timmins Police responded to a disturbance in progress in the lobby of their police station where an agitated person was yelling profanities at members of the community.

Officers took the suspect into custody.

Once order was restored, the 54-year-old resident of Timmins was charged with causing a disturbance and was released on an undertaking to appear in court on Aug. 30.

“The subject then proceeded to damage a police station garage door and to cause damage to a vehicle parked nearby,” Timmins police said in a news release Tuesday.

As a result the accused was again taken into custody and charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000.

The accused remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.