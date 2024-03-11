Irish Heritage Month kicks off in Calgary

There was plenty of 'Craic’ and ‘Ceoil’ in Calgary on Saturday. That’s live music and good fun, in case you were wondering. The Irish Cultural Society of Calgary held the “Green Tie Affair” to celebrate all things of the Emerald Isle. That included a live band, traditional dancing and costumes.

“We’re Irish, and we celebrate everything, really,” said Fintan Ryan, president of the society. “This has been going on since 1989 -- so there's a long heritage to this as well.”

This event happens in Calgary every year in the run up to St. Patrick's Day. There were special guests like the mayor and representatives from the Irish government. And it serves a strong Irish population in our city.

It was a great weekend in community, starting Friday morning @WinSportCanada with women in sport for #InternationalWomansDay followed by @CalgaryPolice graduation & @womenscentre reception. Last night was the Green Tie Affair, hosted by the Calgary Irish Cultural Society. pic.twitter.com/PH0tc262WA

“Twelve per cent of Canadian people have Irish heritage. So it's no wonder that we're celebrating the huge amount of Irish people who have been here for generations and all of the new arrivals that are still coming and contributing to Canada,” said Cathy Geagan, Consul General of Ireland to Western Canada.

More than 120 people came out to enjoy the evening.