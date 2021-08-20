Irish Times, Bard & Banker among Victoria pubs requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for staff

The Victoria Pub Company, which owns multiple popular pubs in Greater Victoria, recently announced that it will require all staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The company, which owns Irish Times, Bard & Banker, the Penny Farthing and Vis-à-vis in Oak Bay, made the announcement Friday.

"In the interests of public health and safety we are requiring all our staff to be fully vaccinated," said the Victoria Pub Company in a social media post.

"Due to rising case numbers and the prevalence of the Delta variant we feel we must take this step to protect our community," the post reads.

The company says that it will make exceptions for staff members that "demonstrate a genuine need for an accommodation."

The Victoria Pub Company is the latest of several Victoria institutions that's requiring COVID-19 vaccines among staff members.

The company behind the Victoria HarbourCats and Nanaimo NightOwls recently announced that all players and staff must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the UVic Faculty Association has asked that vaccines be made mandatory for students and staff this fall, though the university and the province has so far declined to make any vaccine requirement.