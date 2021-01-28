Nearly a year into the pandemic, Grey and Bruce counties have maintained their COVID-19 death rate at zero. Bus companies on the verge of collapse amid COVID-19 pandemic, industry says Coach bus companies across the country have been forced to hit the brakes during the pandemic, shedding revenue and jobs, and threatening some of the country’s transportation infrastructure. Calls for help, anxiety, depression increased by pandemic, mental health support advocates say As the Bell Let’s Talk national awareness campaign and fundraiser draws attention to mental health, Calgary social workers and researchers say the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on mental health. No active COVID-19 cases among Sask. Pen inmates after outbreak There are no known active cases of COVID-19 among Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmates after an outbreak that saw hundreds of positive tests.