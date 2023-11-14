Iroquois Falls residents affected by flood can access provincial help
The Ontario government is offering disaster recovery assistance to those in the Iroquois Falls area affected by the flooding around Nellie Lake last April and May.
Heavy rain and unseasonably hot weather resulted in massive snowmelt, which caused water levels to rise rapidly, flooding homes in the area. On May 26, the Town of Iroquois Falls declared a state of emergency due to flooding.
The disaster assistance program applies to a primary residence and its basic contents, or to a small business, farm or not-for-profit organization, the province said in a news release Tuesday.
“It provides assistance for emergency expenses and the costs to repair or replace essential property following a natural disaster not covered by insurance,” the release said.
“Secondary residences and cottages are not eligible for assistance.”
Residents with no insurance coverage or whose insurance coverage is insufficient to cover essential costs have until March 13, 2024, to apply for assistance through the program.
Click here to find out whether you are eligible for assistance, if you are in the activation area and for next steps. Residents can also send an email or call 1-877-822-0116 after speaking with their private insurance provider.
-
Manitobans buying less beer, opting for sweeter drinksManitobans drank enough beer in the past year to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool more than two dozen times – but a new report suggests other alcoholic beverages are wetting the whistle of more and more Manitobans.
-
Canucks look to Bo Horvat's first game back in Vancouver with N.Y. IslandersElias Pettersson has one hope for Vancouver Canucks fans as ex-captain Bo Horvat makes his return to Rogers Arena on Wednesday. "I hope they don't boo him," the Swedish forward said after practice at the University of British Columbia.
-
Financial anxiety dampens Holiday spending plansAccording to a number of surveys, Canadians plan on spending less and buying fewer presents this year.
-
Vancouver woman who claimed bank was trying to kill her has foreclosure appeal dismissedA Vancouver woman who stopped paying her mortgage because she believes it has been forgiven as part of a "new world order" has lost her latest effort to fight the foreclosure and sale of the property.
-
Lethbridge Hurricanes eager for five-game B.C. road tripJunior hockey players are no strangers to long road trips riding on a bus, but the Lethbridge Hurricanes leave early Wednesday for an especially long five-game stretch to British Columbia.
-
B.C. man ordered to pay $450K over 2019 wildfire triggered by debris burnThe B.C. Forest Appeals Commission says a man who lit a large debris pile on fire that eventually caused a wildfire should pay the provincial government nearly $450,000 for firefighting costs and lost timber resources.
-
Suspects found hiding in B.C. care home, tree after crime spree, RCMP sayTwo people were arrested in Hope Tuesday – one hiding in a room in a care home where a resident was sleeping, the other in a tree – after what police describe as a crime spree that began more than 300 kilometres away.
-
Affordability crisis hits hardware store's bottom line after pandemic boomA hardware store in Winnipeg’s North End says it is feeling the fallout of soaring inflation.
-
Regina among top 10 cities ready for Gen Z, study saysThe City of Regina is quite desirable for the nation’s youngest worker, according to a recent report that ranks Queen City in the top 10 most desirable places to live across Canada for Generation Z.