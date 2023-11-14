Iroquois Falls residents affected by flood can access provincial help

The Ontario government is offering disaster recovery assistance to those in the Iroquois Falls area affected by the flooding around Nellie Lake last April and May.

Heavy rain and unseasonably hot weather resulted in massive snowmelt, which caused water levels to rise rapidly, flooding homes in the area. On May 26, the Town of Iroquois Falls declared a state of emergency due to flooding.

The disaster assistance program applies to a primary residence and its basic contents, or to a small business, farm or not-for-profit organization, the province said in a news release Tuesday.

“It provides assistance for emergency expenses and the costs to repair or replace essential property following a natural disaster not covered by insurance,” the release said.

“Secondary residences and cottages are not eligible for assistance.”

Residents with no insurance coverage or whose insurance coverage is insufficient to cover essential costs have until March 13, 2024, to apply for assistance through the program.

Click here to find out whether you are eligible for assistance, if you are in the activation area and for next steps. Residents can also send an email or call 1-877-822-0116 after speaking with their private insurance provider.