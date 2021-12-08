Iroquois, Ont. man accused of defrauding people of more than $1 million in fake yacht deals

A 73-year-old Iroquois, Ont. man has been charged with defrauding people of more than $1 million in fraudulent yacht purchases.

Ottawa Police worked with Ontario Provincial Police and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation on the probe into allegations from residents in the U.S. and Toronto.

In 2017, a couple living in the United States purchased a yacht from a man. Police say after signing a sales contract and providing a considerable deposit, the vessel was never delivered.

Last year, a Toronto man contacted a yacht broker about a vessel advertised for sale.

"After a sea trial of the vessel with the presumed owner, the complainant signed a sales contract and provided the funds," police said on Wednesday. "However, the boat was never legally sold to the buyer and was never delivered."

Police say the losses for the complainants totalled over $1 million.

Edouard Bonamie is charged with two counts of fraud, two counts of possession of stolen property, two counts of utter forged documents and two counts of laundering Canadian proceeds of crime.

Investigators believe that there may be other victims.

Police say Bonamie also used the alias Nicholas Bomany, and operated a company named South Dundas Waterfront Development Corporation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Organized Crime Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5460.

Iroquois is about 100 kilometres south of Ottawa.