'Irreconcilable differences': Councillor, fired assistant clash in election race

A political breakup at Winnipeg City Hall is creating intrigue in a council race.

Aaron McDowell had been Mynarski Councillor Ross Eadie’s executive assistant (EA) for 12 years. But following a recent rift, the EA is trying to unseat his former boss.

"He worked behind my back doing different things." Said Eadie

"We just had differences of opinion,” said McDowell, “It’s what I like to call irreconcilable differences."

Eadie has held the seat since 2010 and confirms he is planning to register for another run. McDowell registered this week after he was fired by Eadie

“I fought to death for this guy, I think I can do a better job," said McDowell.

McDowell says this was always the plan, Eadie would run for mayor, and he would step in to run at the ward level. But McDowell says Eadie changed his mind and decided to run for his current job again. McDowell decided to run anyway. A couple of months ago, Eadie let him go.

"Well I was dismissed, and I mean after 12 years, you know you're going to have political differences," said McDowell.

The councillor says he was planning a mayoral bid, but a battle with prostate cancer changed that. He says he let McDowell know more than a year ago. Eadie says McDowell did not take the news well.

"He lost his mind, I had the discussion with him," said Eadie.

Eadie says he fired McDowell after learning McDowell was working on his own campaign against him, while also acting in his role as Eadie's assistant.

"He was undermining me, well for a year, he undermined me," said Eadie

McDowell denies the allegation.

“That’s a preposterous claim by Mr. Eadie,” said McDowell.

The drama aside, there is another candidate registered in Mynarski. Steve Snyder works with kids in care and is a community advocate.

"The biggest concern right now is issues with crime and drug addictions, neighbourhood liveability issues," said Snyder.