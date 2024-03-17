'Irresponsible': Sask. First Nation organization decries province's $1 billion bet on irrigation

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) says it’s “deeply troubled” by the Saskatchewan government’s failure to consult First Nations in its bid to increase the number of irrigation projects out of Lake Diefenbaker.

On Thursday, Premier Scott Moe told delegates at the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities convention that the province was moving forward with the first phase of the irrigation project in 2025, expected to cost about $1.15 billion.

In response, FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron said in a news release that the move raises significant concerns for First Nations’ rights, water security and environmental sustainability.

“The current state of water in Saskatchewan is dire, with record low water levels in 2023 and projections for 2024 looking even worse,” said Cameron. “Responsible use of our collective water resources is paramount.”

Since the $4 billion megaproject was first announced in 2020, the FSIN says it has garnered criticism from First Nation communities across Saskatchewan because of its potential negative impacts on the environment and the risk of over-allocating this limited natural resource for industrial use in a time of growing scarcity.

The cost of the first phase of the project, involving the construction of 90,000 acres of irrigation, will be shared between the province and producers who want to take part, according to a provincial government news release.

FSIN vice-chief Dutch Lerat characterized the expansion of commercial irrigation in a province heavily hit by drought, and without meaningful consultation of First Nation communities, as “short sighted and irresponsible.”

“The provincial government’s pursuit of a billion-dollar project without adequate consultation or consideration of environmental impacts is deeply concerning,” said Lerat.

“We insist on thorough, inclusive impact assessments, independent reviews and meaningful consultation with First Nations in Saskatchewan to be completed before considering whether to proceed with these significant developments.”

In his announcement Thursday, Moe maintained the project could provide water for more than agricultural irrigation. He said channels will also be built for municipalities.

-With files from Caitlin Brezinski