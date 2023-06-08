Irving Shipbuilding puts $545,000 towards a net zero emissions harbour project

Irving Shipbuilding says to celebrate World Oceans Day it will spend $545,000 on a ‘Green Harbour Project’ – which aims to make the Halifax Harbour a net zero emitter by 2050.

In a release Thursday, the sustainable energy firm Verschuren Centre says with the support of Irving Shipbuilding, it will work to test new technologies and share findings with partners in the harbour to accelerate towards hitting net zero.

“Others in the harbour are already taking proactive steps such as the electrification of the ferries,” Beth Mason, president and CEO of Verschuren Centre, said in the release.

“The modelling we do will enable others to map their own path, providing they have sufficient data to engage and partner in deploying both biofuel, digital, and future decarbonizing technologies.”

Aaron Plamondon, director of industrial participation for Irving Shipbuilding, says the project will occur in several phases, which will include data collection, research, and the potential deployment of new technologies. The project aims to identify the best biofuel technology for marine vessels.

Captain Allan Gray, president and CEO of the Halifax Port Authority, said in a statement that initiatives like the Green Harbour Project are important to reducing emissions to create a more sustainable future.

“Analyzing data, developing new technologies, measuring results and working with partners are all components in overall greenhouse gas reduction efforts,” Gray said.

François-Philippe Champagne, federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, said teamwork is needed to bring the country towards a greener future.

“Our government knows that in order to better protect our environment and bring Canada to a net zero future by 2050, we need collective efforts,” Champagne said in a statement.