Is CBD oil good for your pets?

Is CBD oil, a compound found in hemp and cannabis, OK to give your pet? The short answer is, no.

Dr. PJ Rocheleau of the Espanola Animal Hospital said there is no safety and efficacy data on such practices, and it is not approved by Health Canada. So he can’t legally prescribe it.

“It’s a popular home remedy that we encounter now, pretty much daily," Rocheleau said. "We have people trying this therapy instead of seeking care from a veterinarian, for instance, and it seems to be used when there’s a lot of pain involved.”

He cited a study done by Cornell University that found owners who opt for a home CBD oil treatment did more harm than good to their pets.

“When those dogs were examined by a surgeon, their lameness had actually worsened,” Rocheleau said.

He also points out that because CBD oil is not regulated by Health Canada, the product may not be as pure as it claims.

“Quality control is an issue, especially when one of the components is potentially very, very toxic," Rocheleau said.

"THC that produces the psychedelic effects of smoking marijuana, if a dog is exposed to THC it’s very toxic to them -- and fatal.”

While some pet owners may swear by the pain control method, Rocheleau said because of all the concerns, it’s best to seek professional help.