Is 'cyberbullying' an out of date term?

The online world offers an escape for Canadian teens.

It is where they develop friend groups with people from around the globe.

But it is also a place they can be harmed, harassed or bullied — and as technology advances, teens are finding it more and more challenging to hide from abuse.

“There is less of a defined line between people’s online interactions and offline interactions. It is increasingly blurred as young people and others interact between their digital devices and the physical world,” explained Christopher Dietzel, a research associate at McGill University.

Each cyberbullying behavior, and how to protect against it, has been the focus of youth agencies for over a decade.

Cyberbullying awareness programs are now common.

But, a new research project, led by a Western University researcher, said those efforts aren’t enough.

It suggests most cyberbullying campaigns fail to help teens prevent and defend against online sexual harassment.

They point to a multi-nation study which found nearly 60 per cent of girls and women between the ages of 15 and 25 have experienced online harassment, including sexual harassment.

The Western-led research, conducted with the support of other Canadian partners including McGill, will focus how often 13 to 18 year old Canadian teens are harassed with non-consensual messages and images.

“Young people are experiencing this more and more through their use of technology, and eduction and policy is lacking in term of supporting these youth and responding to these harms,” said Dietzel.

He added that support varies dramatically from province to province.

It is hoped the new research will encourage governments to unify protections for teens of all genders and cultures.

The researchers have already set up a campaign website to share their findings and encourage participation in future focus groups.

“And so we want to make sure that young people are safe, protected, and that they have safe consensual online experiences with their peers,” Dietzel said.