Is hydroponics the answer to food insecurity in the north?

Hydroponics may not be the typical way of growing, but it is more viable than many think, according to experts.

When hydroponics is brought up, many think of the cannabis industry that has used it for decades. However, the system can be used for all types of plants.

Adam Hayward, a hydroponics expert in Sault Ste. Marie, led a talk with local growers Saturday to share his knowledge with those unfamiliar with the method.

“It’s totally doable. It’s within the scope of their abilities and to maybe ease some of that anxiety and questions that they have about it, and hopefully encourage some people to grow something,” said Hayward.

The talk was organized by the Rural Agri-Innovation Network or RAIN for short.

It gave basic knowledge on what hydroponics are and Hayward also included some tips on how to ensure their growing is effective.“If you’re spending good money buying plant food you want to make sure the plants are actually able to eat that food,” said Hayward.

“So we’re going to say that within a hydroponic system you’re going to want your PH value to be anywhere from 5.5 and 6.3.”

Experts said growing produce this time of year in a traditional soil garden just doesn’t work in the north. One of the reasons hydroponics is being promoted is its ability to let everyday people extend their growing season into the colder months.

“A system like this doesn’t even necessarily have to be in a greenhouse. You can set something like this up in your basement with some grow lights and be growing lettuce and spinach year round,” said Lauren Moran, a horticultural researcher and food sovereignty advocate with RAIN.

The city of Sault Ste. Marie is supporting a study by RAIN and this workshop.

Moran said the city’s actions align with the organization’s values of food security and food sovereignty.

“Once you have your knowledge about how these systems work, you realize, well, I don’t necessarily have to be reliant on the grocery store,” added Moran.

“I don’t have to wait for that shipping container of whatever to make it to Metro so I can get my salad.”

Officials said in a year where food costs are rising, this expertise will be important.

The experts at the workshop said hydroponics are what you make of them; they can be elaborate and pricey or basic and inexpensive.

“Hydro can be really simple to the point where it’s a container that’s just sitting on a balcony and you fill a watering can with water and nutrient solution and you’re watering it by hand. It also be an automated system right,” said Hayward.

Hayward added hydroponics are an investment and not designed for people who are going to grow once and forget about it. Conversely, it can be much more cost effective for those that are looking to regularly produce their own food.