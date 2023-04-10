Is it spring or summer?

Just three weeks into spring and it already feels like summer.

Temperatures ranging from 17 C to 26 C in the London region this week with nothing but sunshine.

A normal high temperature for this time of year is around 11 C and a low of 1 C.

Overnight lows this week for the most part will also be staying in the double digits.

Monday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 17. UV index 6 or high.

Monday Night: Clear. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 4.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 21. UV index 6 or high.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 26.

Thursday: Sunny. High 26.

Friday: Sunny. High 26.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 21.