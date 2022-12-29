Is it spring or winter in Windsor-Essex?

The spring-like weather continues in Windsor-Essex Thursday with showers and temperatures well above the freezing mark.

The average for this time of year is 0 C with Environment Canada forecasting temperatures between 6 C and 12 C for the remainder of the week and into January.

Thursday: Becoming cloudy this morning. 60 per cent chance of drizzle late this afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 8.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of drizzle. Wind south 20 km/h. Temperature steady near 9.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of drizzle in the morning and early in the afternoon. Periods of rain beginning in the afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near 10.

Saturday: Rain. High 7.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 6.

Monday: Cloudy. High 7.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain. High 12.