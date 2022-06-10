Is it time to rethink the practice of tipping?

A Winnipeg food writer is proposing a change to help diners keep more money in their wallets.

Corey Mintz, a Winnipeg-based food reporter and author, is advocating for restaurants to move to a no-tipping model. He said the restaurants that are moving away from tipping are doing so to help level the playing field for the staff.

"They are seeking to address a number of systemic problems that are caused by and exacerbated by tips,” he said. “Which is the fact that servers in a nice restaurant can earn twice what cooks may earn.

“It stretches the wages of cooks. It exposes those servers to all manner of abuse from customers and from managers – racially-based, gender-based, and it prevents those two groups, the front of house and the back of house from actually working together because they're compensated very differently.”

Mintz notes several countries including China, New Zealand, South Korea and Iceland, do not allow tipping.

