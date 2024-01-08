'Is it worth it?': Sask. business owners revaluating ATMs following rash of thefts

A recent spike in ATM thefts in western Saskatchewan has many business owners wondering if the service is even worth the risk.

Kyle Bennett is the mayor of Shaunavon, Sask. and on Dec. 30th his town experienced an ATM theft.

“Shaunavon is a pretty peaceful community and we pride ourselves on the peacefulness here and how everybody gets along and does their part and it’s definitely got people on edge and wondering what the heck is going on,” he told CTV News.

Shaunavon, Burstall, Paradise Hill and Bentley, Alta were the latest communities affected by a rash of ATM thefts in recent weeks.

No arrests have been made so far.

“Ourselves as a team, we’re discussing extra security precautions and we’re going to be talking about different things we can do to protect ourselves and even discussing if it’s worth having those things around when it seems to just put a target there,” Bennett added.

RCMP are currently looking into whether or not these thefts are related.

“Is any of that connected? That’s exactly what our investigators are looking to determine at this point,” RCMP Spokesperson Mandy Maier told CTV News.

“What we can say is that there’s stolen vehicles involved in all of them and obviously there are suspects involved and specific pieces of this investigation is what our investigators and analysts are currently looking at.”

While these thefts all occurred in separate locations, the corresponding RCMP detachments are collaborating to further investigate any possible connections.

“Being the provincial police service, these are incidents all occurring in RCMP detachment areas and being able to connect and chat with investigators and analyze these incidents from different detachment areas but in totality as an organization policing these is really important,” Maier explained.

The trend in thefts have Bennett, as well as many others, looking at the pros and cons.

“If it’s going to cause that much damage and destruction because there’s an ATM in there, is it worth it to even have?” Bennett asked.

RCMP did provide a few pieces of advice for business owners with ATM machines on the premise.

Adding that ATMs should be placed away from the front of a store but in an area where staff can see it.

“Ensure it’s fastened to make sure it’s difficult to move, having a sign saying that it’s monitored by video surveillance” Maier explained.

Business owners are additionally encouraged to regularly check that their video surveillance is working properly.