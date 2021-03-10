The B.C. Assembly of First Nations has launched a campaign aimed at reducing hesitancy around the novel coronavirus vaccines.

The campaign launched with a public service announcement called "Protecting Our Communities."

The PSA stresses that the vaccine is safe and has gone through rigorous testing.

"To protect our communities and especially our Elders it's vital that as many people as possible get vaccinated," Terry Teegee, regional chief of the assembly, says in the video.

The video also features visuals and a soundtrack by various Indigenous artists.