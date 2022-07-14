Is the Fugitive Slave Chapel strong enough to survive relocation?

A structural engineer and the city’s heritage planner have both weighed in on the plan to relocate the Fugitive Slave Chapel later this year.

In a new report, moving the 174-year-old wooden chapel from the SOHO neighbourhood to the Fanshawe Pioneer Village is deemed ‘safe’ by an engineer who conducted an on-site review.

After eight years sitting vacant and exposed to the elements, former city councillor Harold Usher says the chapel’s enduring structural strength is nothing short of a miracle.

“I think that God was using their hands to build something that would be long-lasting,” Usher said.

I really do think so. It’s amazing!”

In 2014, the building was moved from its original location on Thames Street to a vacant property in the SOHO neighbourhood.

However, fundraising and restoration efforts stalled — putting the chapel at risk.

Earlier this year, a $300,000 fundraising campaign was launched to relocate and restore the Fugitive Slave Chapel at Fanshawe Pioneer Village where it will become the centrepiece of Black History educational programs.

Usher expects the restored chapel will attract tourists and students eager to step into a piece of history.

“This is not just Black history. This is Canadian history. This is London history,” he said.

The last significant hurdle before the chapel can move to the safety of Fanshawe Pioneer Village is obtaining a heritage alteration permit from city hall.

Heritage Planner Kyle Gonyou endorses the move in a new report writing, “At this time, (relocation is) the best approach to conserve this significant cultural heritage resource for future generations.”

The permit will be considered by the Planning and Environment Committee on July 25, then by city council Aug. 2.

Dawn Miskelly, executive director of Fanshawe Pioneer Village, is looking for supporters to email their councillors over the coming week.

“The more letters of support for this project the better,” she said. “It just demonstrates that the community is really behind the relocation and its restoration at the village.”

Pending council approval during the first week of August, Miskelly is confident that the chapel can still be located before the end of this year.