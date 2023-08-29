'Is this a Canadian thing?': 'Daredevil' star Charlie Cox tries All-Dressed chips in Toronto

British actor Charlie Cox discovered a new reason to come to Canada during a visit to Toronto over the weekend.

Appearing alongside fellow “Daredevil” actor Vincent D’onofrio at Fan Expo Canada, Cox took part in a panel discussion at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre Sunday, where the two answered a series of lightning-round questions, including one on their favourite chip preference.

Posed with a choice between ketchup and All-Dressed chips, the two were baffled.

“What’s All-Dressed chips?” Cox asked the moderator, garnering a shocked sigh from the audience. “Is this a Canadian thing?”

The two actors were then presented with a bag of each to sample.

Cox did not take kindly to ketchup chips.

“Whoever made these got it wrong,” he said, cringing.

D’onofrio, who hails from the U.S., was more diplomatic.

“I’m going to keep my comments to myself,” he said.

However as Cox sampled the All-Dressed chips, he was visibly pleased.

“These are tremendous,” he said to loud cheers from the audience.

Stealing the bag away from D’onofrio, he hoisted it up in the air to applause.

Due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, actors appearing at the convention had to resort to unconventional topics of conversation as they tiptoed around mention of any past or upcoming projects.

Most voiced strong support for the ongoing strike, which revolves around wages, streaming residuals and an effort to keep studios from using past work by actors and writers to generate new material through A.I. without further compensating them.