Is this sculpture yours? And do you want it back? RCMP seek owner of found item

Police in North Vancouver would like you to take a look at a lawn ornament that was given to them back in April and see if it belongs to you.

Also, if it's yours, do you want it back?

North Vancouver RCMP tweeted an image of the item earlier this week. It looks like a golden tree branch with something suspended from it by a braided rope. Police edited the image to hide what's hanging from the rope.

"The owner should know what's behind the rectangle obscuring the photo," police said in their tweet.

According to police, the statue was found near the intersection of West 1st Street and Mahon Avenue on April 8. It had been placed in a blue bag and tossed into someone's yard.

Though they received the item in April, police did not share the image of it until this week because of their workload and capacity.

"It is not deemed a high priority," said North Vancouver RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Peter DeVries in an email to CTV News Vancouver.

He said it's not clear whether this is a case of theft.

"We can’t assume it was stolen," DeVries said. "It is possible it was discarded. But, in the event it was stolen, we are trying to return it to its rightful owner."

Anyone who recognizes the item, which DeVries described as "a metal sculpture, painted gold," can contact the North Vancouver RCMP’s non-emergency line at 604-985-1311 and ask to speak to Const. An.

Someone found a statue and we'd like to find its owner. On April 8th, near West 1st and Mahon, it was found inside a blue bag which was tossed in someone's yard. The owner should know what's behind the rectangle obscuring the photo. If it's yours, contact Cst. An at 604-985-1311. pic.twitter.com/C0XPfHxD5I