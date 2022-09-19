Is this the real life? Justin Trudeau tries to sing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in London hotel piano bar days before Queen's funeral

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not a poor boy from a poor family, but that didn't stop him from trying to sing Queen's banger of a song 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in a London, U.K., hotel piano bar Saturday ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Video shows a casually dressed Trudeau leaning on a piano in a hotel bar while singing a rendition of Queen's 1975 hit while Quebec performing artist Gregory Charles, who was part of Canada's delegation for the Queen's funeral on Monday, played piano.

"Easy come, easy go, little high, little low," the prime minister sings along side Charles. "Any way the wind blows doesn't really matter."

The 15-second clip of the singing prime minister and piano-mate made the rounds on social media early Monday with some criticizing Trudeau.

The prime minister's officer confirmed members of Canada's delegation mingled in the hotel bar Saturday following a dinner.

"After dinner on Saturday, Prime Minister joined a small gathering with members of the Canadian delegation, who have come together to pay tribute to the life and service of Her Majesty," a spokesperson said in statement. "Gregory Charles, a renowned musician from Quebec and Order of Canada recipient, played piano in the hotel lobby which resulted in some members of the delegation including the prime minister joining."

"Paying tribute? How tone deaf do you have to be to think this is somehow a tribute? This is an embarrassment," reads a comment.

"No class PM," reads another.

Others wanted to spare Trudeau's life from this monstrosity.

"I dislike @JustinTrudeau as much as the next guy, but we are reaching here. I dont see the big deal," reads a comment.

"I am often not a Justin Trudeau fan. But honestly..this is clearly a spontaneous moment of singing, enjoying himself. Gregory Charles playing, singing. Trudeau joined in. If the royal family are not " put out" why should we be," reads another.

Canada's delegation for Monday's state funeral included former governors general and prime ministers as well as Cross of Valour recipient Leslie Arthur Palmer, members of the Order of Canada Mark Tewksbury, Gregory Charles, and Sandra Oh.

Any way the wind blows...