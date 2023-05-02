Is this townhouse project a blueprint for avoiding NIMBY opposition?

A willingness by neighbours and the developer to compromise, has seen an infill townhouse development move forward with minimal opposition.

The 19-unit development proposed by LA-Rosa Community Ltd. at 614 Westmount Cres. will be refined during an upcoming site plan approval process.

Fourteen mitigating measures for consideration include several that would resolve concerns raised by neighbours.

They include relocating the driveway, installing privacy fencing/hedges and construction of a new sidewalk along the developer’s property.

“Most of those concerns, including the planting of the appropriate species of trees, have been addressed in this list of mitigative measures,” said Coun.Paul Van Meerbergen who represents the neighbourhood.

Across the city, neighbourhood opposition has slowed approval of several higher-density infill developments.

Coun. Steve Lehman, who chairs the Planning and Environment Committee, said refining development plans can create a pathway to compromise rather than an all-or-nothing choice for council.

“I think this is an example of what I’d like to see going forward,” Lehman told colleagues on the committee. “As we do more infill it has an effect on neighbourhoods.”

Council has committed to the provincial target of 47,000 new residential units in London by 2031.

“It can’t be just black or white,” explained Lehman. “There has to be a middle ground and I think it’s incumbent upon us as politicians to work hard with our constituents and hear what they’re saying.”