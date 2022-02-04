Is this your boat? Police looking for owner of stolen boat

Guelph police are looking for the rightful owner of a fishing boat that was recovered late last month that they believe was originally painted blue.

On Jan. 26, officers went to a location in the area of Edinburgh Road South and Ironwood Road "as part of a stolen vehicle investigation."

According to a news release by the Guelph Police Service, officers found a 16-foot aluminum fishing boat with a 20-horsepower Yamaha outboard motor.

Police said the boat and the boat's trailer had all of their identification and serial numbers removed.

"The boat has been spray-painted camouflage, but officers believe it was possibly originally blue in colour," said the release.

A 32-year-old Guelph man is charged with possessing stolen property over $5,000.

Anyone with information about the boat is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.