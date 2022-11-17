Is this your diamond ring? Vancouver police hoping to return piece of jewelry to rightful owner

Police in Vancouver have released photos of a diamond ring found earlier this month in hopes of reuniting the piece of jewelry with its rightful owner.

In an email to CTV News, the Vancouver Police Department says the ring was found at the Main Street-Science World SkyTrain Station on Nov. 3.

Photos of the solitaire diamond ring show it sitting in a ring box with the label "Fame Diamonds" inscribed on the outside.

According to a tweet by VPD, the ring was turned in by a Good Samaritan.

"We've confirmed the store it was bought from and the name of the purchaser," the tweet reads.

Police are asking the rightful owner to contact VPD's property office at 604-717-2726 or go to 2010 Glen Drive.