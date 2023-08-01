Is your pet the cutest? Guelph Humane Society wants to know

The Guelph Humane Society is calling all pet owners who think their critter is the cutest of them all.

The humane society launched their “Cutest Pet Photo Contest” on Tuesday. All pets are welcome, from dogs and cats, to rabbits, birds, guinea pigsand other companion animals.

"Not only is this contest a celebration of our furry, and feathered, friends, but it also serves a vital purpose in raising funds to support our ongoing efforts to support pets and people in our community,” said Lisa Veit, executive director of the humane society, in a news release.

The contest runs all of August and costs $20 to enter. Participants are encouraged to share their page online and through social media to get votes.

“We're calling on all animal lovers to come together and join in the fun and help make a difference in the lives of vulnerable animals,” said Veit. "Funds raised will directly contribute to providing much needed medical care, shelter, and nourishment to animals in need.”

The photo with the most votes will be declared the “cutest pet” and receive a grand prize that includes a pet photography session, a large print, and a phototo be displayed in the humane society’s lobby for a year.