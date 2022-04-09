It's Isabelle Weidemann Day in the city of Ottawa, as the city celebrates the three-time medalist at the Winter Games in Beijing.

Mayor Jim Watson and Coun. Tim Tierney will recognize Weidemann's outstanding performance at the February games during a ceremony at Colonel By Secondary School on Ogilvie Road.

"When you meet her, you're going to be very impressed," Tierney says. "This young lady is just phenomenal and a true leader for Canada."

The Ottawa-native won a gold, silver and bronze medal at the Winter Games, and carried the Canadian flag as Canada's flag-bearer at the closing ceremonies.

Weidemann won Canada's first medal at the winter games, picking up a bronze in the women's 3,000m. The 26-year-old added a silver medal in the 5,000m. Weidemann won gold in the team pursuit with Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin and Valerie Maltais.

Weidemann and Blondin both skated with the Gloucester Concordes.

The event runs from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Colonel By Secondary School on Ogilvie Road.