Island Girls preparing to provide the world much-needed laughs starting May 20

We could all use a bit of comic relief right now, so a show featuring some of Cape Breton's best female talent might be just what the doctor ordered.

It's been two years since Island Girls hit the stage at the Savoy Theatre in Glace Bay. Now, the Island Girls are back -- and they're looking to hit just the right note.

Pushed back because of the pandemic, the show will now go on, but with a twist.

"It's a small-casted show," says performer Jenn Sheppard. "It's only the four ladies on stage, and then we have the backup band, so you're not encompassing a whole orchestra of people."

Not only will people in the local area be entertained, but the show will be streamed online and around the world, allowing for comedic relief during uncertain times.

"I think these shows really do offer that feeling of 'we will eventually get back to being normal,'" Sheppard says.

Bette MacDonald has had audiences cracking up for decades, but given how much everyone needs a laugh these days, she's putting a little extra energy into this show.

"If you put a bunch of performers in their houses for a long-time, there's a lot of pent up energy when they finally get to the stage," MacDonald says.

Included in the cast is Heather Rankin, of the famed Rankin Family, who, of course, is best known for her voice, but anyone who's met her knows she's a funny lady, too.

Lucy MacNeil from the Barra MacNeils rounds out the foursome.

Everyone is looking forward to returning to the stage at a theatre that's been left silent because of the pandemic.

"I say to my husband, every time we cross the Canso Causeway, it's a very emotional thing," MacDonald said. "It's the same when we walk into the Savoy Theatre, I get a little emotional talking about it."

The curtain opens May 20.