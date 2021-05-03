Island Health adds 2 schools to COVID-19 exposure list

COVID-19 exposures were reported at two more Vancouver Island schools over the weekend.

Island health says exposures occurred last week at Dunsmuir Middle School in Colwood and Ruth King Elementary in Langford.

At both schools, exposures were reported on April 27 and 28.

Whenever a COVID-19 exposure takes place at a school, Island Health begins contact tracing and reaches out to anyone who may have been at a high risk of exposure.

Families that are not contacted by Island Health can continue to send their kids to school as usual.

There are currently 17 schools listed on Island Health's school exposure website. Each school remains on the list until 14 days after its most recent exposure.