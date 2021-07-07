Island Health announces changes to COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Comox Valley

The Vancouver Island health authority is making some changes to its COVID-19 immunization clinics in the Comox Valley.

Island Health says its Glacier Gardens clinic, which was shut down during the heat wave due to high temperatures inside the building, will not reopen again. However, the clinic at the Florence Filberg Centre, which just opened on July 1, will keep operating for as long as needed during the pandemic.

A second clinic for the region has also opened at the BC Assessment Authority office at 2488 Idiens Way in Courtenay.

People with appointments booked at Glacier Gardens up to July 18 should go to the Filberg Centre instead, even if they get a text or email reminder directing them to Glacier Gardens, Island Health said in a statement Wednesday.

The health authority says it is in the process of contacting people whose appointments were cancelled due to last week’s clinic closures. Anyone who has not yet received a call and would like to reschedule their appointment can call 1-833-838-2323.

Island Health says some Comox Valley residents were recently unable to book vaccine appointments online and over the phone due to a system error.

The health authority says the error has been resolved and anyone who instead booked an appointment in another community can re-book for a Comox Valley clinic.