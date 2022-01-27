Island Health confirms 1 more COVID-19 death, more than 100 hospitalized

B.C. health officials say 13 new COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed across the province Thursday, including one in Island Health.

The update brings B.C.'s pandemic death toll to 2,588, including 168 in Island Health.

There are currently 101 people in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, up from 87 reported Wednesday, and up from 56 recorded one week ago on Jan. 20.

Eleven patients are receiving critical care Thursday, an increase from the 10 confirmed yesterday and seven reported on Jan. 20.

Roughly one month ago, on Dec. 24, 40 people were in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 17 patients in intensive care.

NEW CASES

Another 266 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Vancouver Island region Thursday.

The new cases were among 2,033 cases confirmed across the province over the past 24 hours.

With testing capacity at its limits, confirmed cases are only a fraction of B.C.'s total number of COVID-19 cases. Still, health officials say the test results are an indicator of transmission rates in the province.

There are currently 29,556 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 1,768 active cases in the island region.

VACCINATIONS

As of Thursday, approximately 89.7 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 83.7 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, approximately 43 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine.