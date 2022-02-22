Island Health confirms 5 more COVID-19 deaths over Family Day long weekend

Over the past four days, B.C. health officials confirmed 44 more COVID-19-related deaths in the province, including five deaths in the Vancouver Island region.

The update brings B.C.'s pandemic death toll to 2,830, including 211 in Island Health.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There are currently 69 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

That total is down from the 71 reported on Friday, Feb. 18, and from the 82 confirmed a week ago on Feb. 15.

Nine patients are currently receiving critical care in Island Health, down from 12 reported on Friday and 14 recorded on Feb. 15.

Around this time last month, on Jan. 25, 100 patients were in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 13 patients who required critical care.

NEW CASES

Over the long weekend, B.C. confirmed 2,103 new COVID-19 cases, including 631 reported Saturday, 571 added Sunday, 424 confirmed Monday and 477 recorded Tuesday.

Of those cases, 337 were confirmed in Island Health, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

However, health officials say the weekend's totals are provisional "due to a delayed data refresh."

VACCINATIONS

As of Tuesday, 90.5 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 85.9 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, 54.9 per cent of eligible residents aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine.