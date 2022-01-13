Island Health declares 2 new COVID-19 outbreaks, 1 considered over

Two new COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at long-term care homes on Vancouver Island, while another has been declared over, Island Health announced Thursday.

New outbreaks have been declared at Dufferin Place long-term care home in Nanaimo and at Beacon Hill Villa long-term care home in Victoria.

In Nanaimo, nine residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at Dufferin Place's Cedar unit.

The health authority says the outbreak is limited to the one unit at this time.

Meanwhile, three residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at Beacon Hill Villa in Victoria.

The outbreak is limited to the first floor of the facility as of Thursday, says Island Health.

Several steps are taken whenever an outbreak is declared at a long-term care home in the health authority.

Some of those steps include: No admissions or transfers to affected units, limited staff movement when possible, and no congregate dining or group activities for residents of affected units.

OUTBREAK OVER

Island Health says an outbreak declared at Aberdeen Hospital long-term care home in Victoria is now considered over.

The outbreak was first declared on Jan. 4 at the care home's Lansdowne unit. In total, five cases of COVID-19 – three in residents and two among staff members – were linked to the outbreak.

"Staff are to be commended for their excellent work and continuing to provide high quality, compassionate care under challenging circumstances," said the health authority in a statement Thursday.

There are currently 10 active outbreaks of COVID-19 at health-care facilities in Island Health as of Thursday.