Island Health declares 5 new COVID-19 outbreaks, as 5 others considered over

Island Health has declared five new COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes on Vancouver Island.

An outbreak has been declared at the Nanaimo Seniors Village long-term care home Monday, where six residents and one staff member have tested positive for the illness.

Meanwhile, another outbreak at Sluggett House long-term care home in Brentwood Bay has been declared, after four residents and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

In Saanichton, an outbreak is now active on the second floor of the Island View Place Care long-term care home, where two residents have tested positive for the illness.

Further up island, in Courtenay, eight residents have been affected by an outbreak at Glacier View Lodge long-term care home – specifically in the facility's Rose unit, as well as wings three and four.

The final new outbreak declared Monday is located at Sunridge Place long-term care home in Duncan. The outbreak is so far limited to the second floor of the facility and has affected 15 residents.

Patients, staff members, and family members are being notified of the new outbreaks.

Several outbreak protocols are also in effect, including no group dining or activities, limited staff movements where possible, and enhanced cleaning and infection control measures.

Essential visits and single designated visitor trips can continue at the affected facilities, according to Island Health.

OUTBREAKS OVER

Five outbreaks at long-term care homes on Vancouver Island were declared over Monday.

In Victoria, 26 residents and 21 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 during an outbreak at Glenwarren Lodge long-term care home.

The outbreak at The Summit long-term care home in Victoria was also declared over Monday, after it affected 11 residents.

In Port Hardy, 11 residents were affected by an outbreak at Eagle Ridge Manor long-term care home, which is now considered over.

An outbreak at Fir Park Village long-term care home in Port Alberni is also considered over after 13 residents and five staff members tested positive for the illness.

Lastly, an outbreak at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital long-term care units has been declared over. In total, the outbreak affected 40 residents, but was contained to the long-term care units of the hospital, according to Island Health.