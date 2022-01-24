Island Health declares new COVID-19 outbreak, another considered over

Island Health has announced a new outbreak of COVID-19 at a long-term care home in Nanaimo, while another outbreak has been declared over.

The health authority says three residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at Chartwell Malaspina Care Residence long-term care home in Nanaimo.

The outbreak is limited to the Sandpiper unit of the facility at this time, according to the health authority.

Meanwhile, the outbreak at The Heights at Mt. View long-term care home in Victoria has been declared over as of Monday.

In total, two people were affected by the outbreak – one resident and one staff member.

"Staff at The Heights are to be commended for their excellent work delivering high quality, compassionate care under challenging circumstances," said Island Health in a release Monday.

The health authority says that outbreak protocols are now over at The Heights, while outbreak protocols have been activated at Chartwell Malaspina.

Those protocols include steps such as suspending admissions and transfers to affected units, limiting staff and resident movements and gatherings, and enhanced screening for symptoms.

There are currently 22 active outbreaks at health facilities in Island Health.