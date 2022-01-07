Island Health ended its daily COVID-19 updates. Here's where to find island-specific data

Island Health is no longer releasing public updates on COVID-19 cases in the region through its daily dashboard.

The public dashboard previously outlined how many new cases were confirmed in the health region and where they were approximately located.

Island Health says it's no longer using the online dashboard because the provincial COVID-19 dashboard gives similar information.

"What we are focusing on is providing that detailed information for (Health Minister) Dix and Dr. Henry, to provide you with a much better idea as to how bad this impact is of this virus, and where it's hurting us the worst," said Island Health Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Richard Stanwick on Thursday.

Island Health says it's changing its focus from case numbers to what it calls "more useful metrics."

Anyone still interested in finding island-specific information on the COVID-19 pandemic, such as vaccination rates and case numbers per Vancouver Island regions, can visit the B.C. Centre for Disease Control website.

The BCCDC dashboard provides information on daily case counts, current numbers of people in hospital, and patients currently in critical care on Vancouver Island.

Meanwhile, the "BCCDC COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard" provides information on vaccination and case trends by local health authority on a weekly basis.

While the data on case trends is broader, the surveillance dashboard still lets users examine data by specific regions.