Island Health is reporting a possible COVID-19 exposure at an elementary school in Port Alberni.

The potential exposure is said to have taken place from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18 at Wood Elementary school, located at 4111 Wood Ave.

Island Health notes that only families who have been contacted by public health staff need to take any actions in response to the exposure.

“A notification posted above does not necessarily mean your child has been exposed to COVID-19,” reads the Island Health website.

“Public health will work with the school and school district to ensure close contacts are notified directly and provided specific guidance.”

The exposure at Wood Elementary is currently the only active exposure warning at a school on Vancouver Island.

The exposure warning will remain listed on Island Health’s website until 14 days after the last exposure date.

The latest information on school exposures can be found on the Island Health website here.