Island Health reducing hours at Comox Valley medical lab

A medical lab in the Comox Valley is the latest facility on Vancouver Island to see its hours of operation reduced.

The outpatient lab at North Island Hospital in Courtenay will be closed on weekends and statutory holidays from July 1 to Sept. 3, according to a statement issued by Island Health on Thursday.

Its new weekday opening hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the health authority.

The lab was previously open from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"People requiring outpatient lab services on Saturdays can attend the LifeLabs Courtenay location or the lab at North Island Hospital (in) Campbell River," Island Health's statement reads.

The health authority did not explicitly state that a shortage of health-care workers is to blame for the reduction in hours, but facilities across the province have been struggling with staff shortages for months.

Several other Island Health facilities have seen their hours reduced temporarily in recent weeks, and a lack of staff has been blamed in some cases.

Island Health said the reduction in hours at the Courtenay lab "will ensure reliable, consistent acute and outpatient laboratory services at NIH-CV."