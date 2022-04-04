Island Health reports 154 new COVID-19 cases; updates to transition to weekly

B.C. health officials say 728 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province over the weekend.

Of those cases, 274 were reported Saturday, 199 were added Sunday and 255 were confirmed Monday.

In Island Health, 154 new cases were confirmed over the past 72 hours, health officials say.

NEW REPORTING PERIODS

B.C. health officials did not provide an update on how many COVID-19-related deaths occurred in the province over the weekend.

In a statement Monday, the Ministry of Health said it would provide an update on pandemic deaths on Thursday, April 7, when the province transitions to weekly COVID-19 reporting, instead of daily.

The ministry added that the weekend's pandemic case count was provisional, and that confirmed totals would be released Thursday.

HOSPITALIZATIONS AND VACCINATIONS

There are currently 321 people in hospital with COVID-19 in British Columbia, including 36 patients receiving critical care.

As of Monday, approximately 90.9 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 87.4 per cent have received two doses.

Roughly 57.7 per cent of B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine, according to the province.