Island Health reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, nearly 200 new cases

Two more COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed in Island Health on Thursday, according to a statement from the B.C. Ministry of Health.

Three other deaths related to the illness were reported in B.C. over the past 24 hours, including two in Interior Health and one in Northern Health.

Since the pandemic began, 2,730 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 197 in Island Health.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Eighty-seven people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

That total is down from 104 reported Wednesday and 117 confirmed a week ago on Feb. 3.

Fourteen patients are receiving critical care in Island Health on Thursday, up from 13 reported yesterday and 10 confirmed on Feb. 3.

Around this time last month, on Jan. 10, 64 people were in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 13 patients who required intensive care.

NEW CASES

Another 199 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Vancouver Island region Thursday.

The new cases were among 1,318 cases confirmed across the province over the past 24 hours.

While not everyone is able to get a PCR test in B.C. due to testing capacity, the province said test results still serve as an indicator of transmission rates in the province.

Beginning Thursday, the Ministry of Health will no longer be reporting the number of confirmed active cases in the province.

"As of today, the number of active cases and those that have discontinued isolation have been removed from the COVID-19 pandemic update and will no longer be updated on the daily BCCDC dashboard," said the Health Ministry in a statement.

VACCINATIONS

As of Thursday, approximately 90.3 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five an older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 84.9 per cent had received two doses.

Approximately 51.1 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses.