Island Health reports 4 COVID-19 deaths in final update of the week

Four deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the Vancouver Island region Friday.

The deaths were among eight others that occurred in the province over the past 24 hours, including two that occurred in Fraser Health, one that was reported in Vancouver Coastal Health, and one that was confirmed in Fraser Health.

Since the pandemic began, 2,903 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 221 in Island Health.

NEW CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

Health officials confirmed 340 new cases of COVID-19 across the province Friday, including 65 in the island region.

There are currently 484 people in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C., including 69 patients who require critical care.

On Vancouver Island, 59 patients are in hospital with the illness, up from 58 reported Thursday but down from 67 recorded a week ago on Feb. 25.

One person is currently receiving critical care in Island Health, down from the three reported Thursday and six confirmed on Feb. 25.

Around this time last month, 121 patients were in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 10 patients in critical care.

VACCINATIONS

As of Friday, 90.7 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.4 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, 56 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received their booster dose.