Island Health reports 53 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

B.C. health officials say one person has died of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region Wednesday.

The update brings B.C.'s pandemic death toll to 2,975, including 236 deaths in Island Health.

NEW CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

Another 269 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in B.C. on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health. Of those cases, 53 were identified in the Vancouver Island region.

Across the province, 258 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, including 49 patients in intensive care.

On Vancouver Island, 30 people are in hospital with the illness, up from 27 reported Tuesday but down from 35 recorded a week ago on March 16.

Three patients are currently receiving critical care in Island Health, the same total reported Tuesday but up from one announced on March 16.

Around this time last month, on Feb. 23, 70 people were in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including nine patients receiving intensive care.

VACCINATIONS

As of Wednesday, 90.8 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 87.1 per cent have received two doses.

Roughly 57.1 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received a third dose of vaccine Wednesday.