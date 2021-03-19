Island Health is notifying families of a Mid-Island elementary school of a recent COVID-19 exposure.

The exposure took place at Penfield Elementary in Campbell River on March 15.

Whenever an exposure occurs at a school, Island Health performs contact tracing and will notify anyone who needs to self-isolate or monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

"If you have not been contacted by Public Health, then please be assured that your child did not have a high-risk exposure, and they should continue to attend school as long as they are not experiencing any symptoms," reads the Island Health website.

There are currently eight schools listed on Island Health's school exposure webpage.

Penfield Elementary is the only school outside of the Victoria and Nanaimo school districts to currently list a COVID-19 exposure.

Each school remains on the list until two weeks after its most recent exposure.