Island Health has issued a notice of a possible COVID-19 exposure at a school in the South Island.

A potential exposure occurred at Chemainus Secondary School on Jan. 4.

Island Health notes that an “exposure” means that only a single person has so far tested positive for the virus while they attended the school.

The health authority adds that contact tracing is underway and that families with children who attend the school do not need to take any additional actions unless they are contacted by public health staff.

COVID-19 exposures are listed on the Island Health website here and remain posted for 14 days after the latest exposure.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Chemainus Secondary School is currently the only school reporting a COVID-19 exposure across Vancouver Island.