Island Health reports COVID-19 exposures at 2 more schools

Two more North Island schools have reported COVID-19 exposures, according to Island Health.

Exposures occurred at Willow Point Elementary and Phoenix Middle School in Campbell River last week.

At Willow Point, exposures took place on April 7, 8 and 9. Meanwhile, at Phoenix Middle School, an exposure was reported on April 6.

When a COVID-19 exposure is reported at a school, it is protocol for Island Health to conduct contact tracing and notify any close contacts who may be at added risk of exposure.

"If you have not been contacted by public health, then please be assured that your child did not have a high-risk exposure, and they should continue to attend school as long as they are not experiencing any symptoms," reads the Island Health website.

The two new school exposures bring Island Health's list of potential school exposures to 19.

Each school remains on the list until two weeks after its most recent exposure.

As of Thursday, there were 528 active cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region. Island Health identified the locations of 497 active cases Thursday, including 273 in the South Island, 184 in the Central Island and 40 in the North Island.