Island Health reports no new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. announces restrictions lifting

Four more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in British Columbia, health officials announced Thursday.

Three of the deaths were in the Fraser Health region and one was in Interior Health.

The update brings B.C.'s pandemic death toll to 2,932, including 227 deaths in the Vancouver Island region.

The update comes after health officials announced B.C. would lift its mask mandate starting Friday, and end its vaccine passport system on April 8.

The province says changes to pandemic guidelines will also be coming to schools and daycares once students return from spring break.

NEW CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

Another 336 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the province Thursday, including 53 new cases in Island Health.

Some 338 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 in the province, including 52 patients in intensive care.

On Vancouver Island, 56 patients are currently in hospital with illness, up from 53 reported Wednesday but down from 58 recorded a week ago on March 3.

Four patients are currently in intensive care, the same total reported Wednesday and up from three confirmed on March 3.

Around this time last month, on Feb. 10, 87 people were in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 14 patients in critical care.

VACCINATIONS

As of Thursday, 90.7 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.6 per cent have received two doses.

Approximately 58.3 per cent of B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine.