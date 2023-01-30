Island Health searching for ways to improve health care with 'Code Hack' event

Island Health is on the lookout for fresh ways to improve the health-care system with its 24-hour event, "Code Hack."

The "hackathon" tasks teams of all kinds to create and design prototypes that can make health care in the island region better.

Those concepts and prototypes can range from apps to signage to policies or activity programs.

Before the pandemic, the winning pitches for Code Hack 2020 included programs on how to engage and retain volunteers, novel ways to care for long-term care residents with acute needs, and ways to improve quality of life for 16- to 25-year-olds living with development disabilities.

"If you aren’t tech savvy, don’t worry - Code Hack is designed for people of all abilities who all have a common goal – improving health care," said Island Health in a release Monday.

This year's hackathon, which takes place from March 10 to 12, will include access to Island Health's simulation lab, which includes mannequins equipped with wireless technology to simulate real-life medical situations.

The lab also gives teams access to a 3D printer and programmable Wi-Fi microchips.

"This year, Island Health is once again looking for creativity, innovation and energy that will translate into real world solutions," said the health authority.

One-hundred people will be able to participate in this year's Code Hack event, and teams can register for free on the Island Health website. Registration closes on Feb. 6.

The health authority says the event tends to bring together Island Health staff, patients, industry experts, coders, builders, students and physician partners, among many more.

Winners of the event will get to continue work on their prototype with Island Health's innovation lab and other community partners.