Island Health seeks new chief medical health officer as top doc retires

The Vancouver Island region's top doctor is set to retire at the end of the year, and now Island Health is on the lookout for a new chief medical health officer.

Dr. Richard Stanwick will retire as Island Health's chief medical health officer and vice-president of population health on Dec. 31, after more than 25 years of working in the island region.

Stanwick first moved to the island in 1995 and worked as the medical health officer for the Capital Regional District before becoming Island Health's chief medical health officer in 2001.

"On behalf of the province, I’d like to thank Dr. Stanwick and acknowledge his contributions to Island Health and our health system as a whole," said B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix in a statement Monday.

"Dr. Stanwick has played a pivotal role in keeping our community safe through our province’s two ongoing health crises – the COVID-19 pandemic and the toxic drug supply."

Over the next two month, Island Health says it will undertake an international search for a new chief medical health officer for the region.

"Right now my focus continues to be on our dual public health emergencies of the drug poisoning crisis and our COVID-19 response, and this will continue to be to be my focus until my retirement at the end of December," said Stanwick on Monday.

"I very much appreciate the kind words I have already received and I look forward to publicly sharing some reflections on my career as we get closer to the end of December."