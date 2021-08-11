Island Health temporarily moving Langford COVID-19 vaccine appointments to Victoria due to heat

Anyone planning on getting a COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eagle Ridge Arena in Langford later this week should be prepared to travel to Victoria instead.

With heat warnings posted for Greater Victoria and much of Vancouver Island, Island Health has moved vaccine appointments from Eagle Ridge to the air-conditioned Victoria Conference Centre for Aug. 12, 13 and 14.

According to Island Health, appointment times remain the same for anyone who had a vaccine booked at Eagle Ridge during these dates. Only the location has changed, says the health authority.

"We acknowledge this may be frustrating for some people and we ask for patience and understanding as we move through the effects of this weather event and plan to continue immunizations through the summer," said Island Health in a release Wednesday.

"We also want to acknowledge and thank our staff and volunteers for continuing to adapt during these recent challenges."

Island Health is reminding residents that walk-in appointments are available at all immunization clinics across the island for people looking to receive a first dose. Walk-in shots are also available for second doses, so long as it has been at least 28 days since you've received your first dose of vaccine.

On Tuesday, Environment Canada said high temperatures were expected to linger around B.C.'s coast until Sunday morning.

Temperatures could reach as high as 35 C in Greater Victoria, East Vancouver Island and Inland Vancouver Island, with the hottest days falling on Thursday and Friday, according to Environment Canada.